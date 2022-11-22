In what it says is an attestation to the growing demand for K-content around the world, Korean entertainment company CJ ENM Worldwide has announced that an array of its hits from film and television can now be accessed in the US and Canada through Apple TV.
The company’s CJ ENM Selects library includes global hit dramas created by CJ ENM such as Work Later, Drink Now, Hotel Del Luna, and My Mister. It also features box office hit movies Confidential Assignment and Extreme Job, and will soon add CJ ENM signature entertainment programs such as Youn’s Kitchen and Kingdom: Legendary War.
“The launch of CJ ENM Selects on the Apple TV app is truly exciting,” remarked Seo Jang-ho, SVP of CJ ENM Content Business. “CJ ENM will continue to expand the accessibility of its high quality content to the worldwide audience, and we believe that the Apple TV app is such an exemplary experience.”
Best known for the multiple Academy Award-winning film Parasite, CJ ENM also brought the hit television series Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Hospital Playlist and films Snowpiercer and Miss Granny.
