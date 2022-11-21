Global media services provider Red Bee Media has entered into a partnership with Better Software Group to launch Danish entertainment company Nordisk Film's new streaming service, Nordisk Film+.
The service is designed to showcases the biggest selection of Danish films and a wide range of international cinema releases and kids' content. Its content offering spans Danish cinema and a dedicated children’s section is handled and delivered through Red Bee Media’s OTT capabilities, including digital rights management (DRM), content management expertise and content delivery network services.
The application designed for the Nordic entertainment brand has been created through the close collaboration of Red BeeMedia and Better Software Group. Nordisk Film is using Red Bee Media’s managed OTT services as a part of the Red Bee Pulse offering to bring its new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service to market and “future-proof” the company’s streaming proposition.
Better Software Group delivered the front-end for the multiplatform solution, available on the web, mobile (iOS & Android), Apple TV, Android TV, and Smart TV (Samsung and LG). The responsive front-end solution integrates with all parts of the Nordisk Film+ application and enabling users to enjoy what is said to be a a high-quality customer experience.
Shifting from a multi-service and multi-vendor approach to its SVOD offering, Nordisk Film believes that it can achieve greater efficiency and simplify its subscription model with an independent and unified service. This also enables Nordisk Film to drive commercial growth and scale across Scandinavian markets.
“We’re thrilled to bring the very best of Danish cinema culture to home audiences with the Nordisk Film+ launch,“ said Klaus Odegaard, VP of acquisition, marketing & theatrical distribution, Nordisk Film. “Partnering with Better Software Group and Red Bee Media’s proven business and technology expertise empowers us to get our service up and running quickly while making it easy for subscribers to enjoy high-quality movies at home.”
The application designed for the Nordic entertainment brand has been created through the close collaboration of Red BeeMedia and Better Software Group. Nordisk Film is using Red Bee Media’s managed OTT services as a part of the Red Bee Pulse offering to bring its new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service to market and “future-proof” the company’s streaming proposition.
Better Software Group delivered the front-end for the multiplatform solution, available on the web, mobile (iOS & Android), Apple TV, Android TV, and Smart TV (Samsung and LG). The responsive front-end solution integrates with all parts of the Nordisk Film+ application and enabling users to enjoy what is said to be a a high-quality customer experience.
Shifting from a multi-service and multi-vendor approach to its SVOD offering, Nordisk Film believes that it can achieve greater efficiency and simplify its subscription model with an independent and unified service. This also enables Nordisk Film to drive commercial growth and scale across Scandinavian markets.
“We’re thrilled to bring the very best of Danish cinema culture to home audiences with the Nordisk Film+ launch,“ said Klaus Odegaard, VP of acquisition, marketing & theatrical distribution, Nordisk Film. “Partnering with Better Software Group and Red Bee Media’s proven business and technology expertise empowers us to get our service up and running quickly while making it easy for subscribers to enjoy high-quality movies at home.”