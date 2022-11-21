 Hybrid tiers set to accelerate AVOD | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
A study from Digital TV Research has confirmed the massive growth taken by the global advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) industry with sector revenues for TV series and movies forecast to reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022.
The AVOD Forecasts Update report forecasts that as part of the “exciting development” in the industry will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as the new Netflix with an AVOD offer , Disney+, HBO and Paramount+.

These four platforms are projected to will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028 – or a quarter of the world’s total. The top 10 countries will represent 81% of the world’s total by 2028.

The study also noted that by 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the US and three from China.

The AVOD Forecasts Update report highlighted Disney+ as top dog in the AVOD revenue generation stakes by 2028 with $8.7 billion, followed by Hulu US ($5.3 billion), Netflix ($5 billion), YouTube ($4.9 billion), Paramount+ ($4.9 billion), Peacock US ($4.8 billion), HBO ($4.1 billion), Roku US ($3.3 billon), Pluto US ($3.2 billion), Tencent China ($3.0 billion), Facebook ($2.0 billion).

