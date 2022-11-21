As part of the global distribution group’s continued expansion, Blue Ant International has appointed Sarah Hussain as director, sales & acquisitions overseeing the Middle East, Africa, Benelux and ancillary business.





“I am excited to join such an esteemed and creative team,” Hussain added. “ Hussain (pictured) boasts over 10 years of sales experience and joins Blue Ant International from Vice Media Group where she worked as senior sales manager for EMEA and Canada, planning and executing brand partnerships, pre-sales deals and acquisitions. Prior to that, as a sales manager at A+E Networks , she negotiated and executed linear and digital sales for Benelux, Middle East, Africa and Israel. In this role, she also negotiated format options and agreements and sourced a network of new co-production relationships from developing markets.Based in London, Hussain will now have a dual reporting structure into Gerbrig Blanksma, SVP, international sales & partnerships for sales and Lilla Hurst, global head of acquisitions & partnerships for acquisitions. She will be tasked with all sales activity in these markets including pre-sales, content licensing and partnerships while also supporting acquisitions and growing Blue Ant International’s reputation as a distributor of premium content.“Sarah’s specialises in growing reach for producers in developing markets and has a deep connection to the Middle East, Africa and Benelux, which our clients can now tap into,” Blanksma remarked. “Her proven track record maximizing market opportunities and nurturing long-term relationships with platform partners is pivotal to expand our advantage in those regions.”“I am excited to join such an esteemed and creative team,” Hussain added. “ Blue Ant International is known for tackling the market with a tailor-made, solutions-based approach which includes co-production financing options and an extensive library of premium content. I look forward to bringing these innovative solutions to our partners.”