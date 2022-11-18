Just hours before the big World Cup kick off on 20 November, world football governing body FIFA has unveiled new functionality for its FIFA+ streaming service which as part of total tournament coverage will offer official highlights, a stadium experience and in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes content.
The free streaming service was launched in April 2022 giving fans the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals and magical moments all in one place. This included every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours of archive content. The FIFA+ Archive has more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s.
Throughout the World Cup, FIFA+ will become the official companion experience of the event, with a reimagined global FIFA app and web platform, available across select connected devices - making it the all-in-one destination for FIFA World Cup fans. FIFA+ will also compliment the tournament’s broadcasters– helping fans find their favourite team’s live games through the ‘Where to Watch’ feature and sharing behind-the-scenes and original content created throughout.
For fans in Qatar, the FIFA+ Stadium Experience feature will aim to revolutionise how fans enjoy the beautiful game. Available on the app for fans attending the match in the stadium, the function allows FIFA+ users to experience a live augmented reality overlay of stats, heatmaps, insights, different camera angles, VAR replays as on TV, and much more. The all new viewing experience is designed specifically to complement and enhance how those in the ground celebrate and support.
The enhanced service will be underpinned by personalised experiences where fans can register for free, choose their favourite World Cup team, and enjoy a bespoke journey through the FIFA World Cup, with news, highlights, insights and analysis relevant to them specifically. The same login is then used across FIFA+ Fantasy, FIFA+ Collect and a range of other digital FIFA features.
Commenting on the upgrade, FIFA director of strategy, digital and FIFA+, Charlotte Burr, said: “This is a significant moment, as we welcome the entire world to FIFA+ during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. FIFA+ is set to truly change the game by providing a new blueprint for how fans enjoy their World Cup on FIFA’s channels for years to come. FIFA+ is set to become the official companion experience for the tournament, giving fans around the world a unique and personal experience and reshaping how they enjoy sport’s biggest tournament now and in to the future.”
