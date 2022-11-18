Singles all over the world are continuing to pack their bags for adventure as Albania and Malta have become the new destinations for ITV Studios’ and Motion Content Group’s award-winning global hit format Love Island.
Described as being full of drama, romance, flirting and fun, Love Island sees its occupants living in a stunning villa in a beautiful location. They are on the lookout for romance but as always, the road to love never runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely but also win the hearts of the public. It’s up to the viewers to decide who they want to stay in the show as they watch the relationships develop and ultimately which pair they want to crown the hottest couple on the island.
The show is distributed internationally by ITV Studios and the latest commission has come in Albania TV Klan for two seasons. It will be hosted by Luana Vjollca, with the first season scheduled to air in spring 2023, while in Malta the show will hit TVM in May 2023, where it will be produced by Media Exclusive Limited.
In Sweden, TV4 commissioned its third season, produced by ITV Studios Sweden, to air in 2023. In Australia, Nine kicked off their brand new season, while elsewhere the second season in the Czech Republic is currently airing on Nova.
Commenting on the new commission, ITV Studios Global Entertainment MD Arjan Pomper said: “Reaching 25 territories is a fantastic milestone. This globally loved show is breaking records everywhere and we are really excited that audiences in Albania and Malta will enjoy their very first local seasons of Love Island very soon.”
