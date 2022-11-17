Managed content delivery services and broadcast toolkits provider Cerberus Tech has announced an update to its core sports and live events IP contribution platform that transports live linear and OTT content.
The enhancement will see Livelink users now able access detailed event reports, enhanced monitoring and alerts, and advanced real-time transcoding capabilities. A refreshed user interface (UI) will aim to provide broadcast engineers with what is said to be an intuitive user experience (UX) with faster navigation between actions and the ability for one engineer to manage many simultaneous live workflows.
Livelink combines a protocol-agnostic, multi-cloud compatible infrastructure to offer low-latency reach. The platform is designed to simplify IP workflows so users can self-serve content delivery or benefit from fully managed content services, facilitated by a global network of technical partners. It is said to be underpinned by continuous improvement and innovations based on advancements in technology, user feedback, and changes to the way operators work.
Livelink has now been enhanced with what it says are “true” SaaS file transcoding capabilities, via an integration and automation of Ateme’s Titan File. Built using Kubernetes for on-demand scaling, the API-ready integration automates cluster deployments and provides template verification and storage across clusters. Auto scaling in the cloud is said to allow for greater than real-time processing, and the possibility to transcode hundreds or thousands of jobs simultaneously.
The new reporting and monitoring tools are said to provide business analysis tools to calculate the total time and cost of processing each file. Cerberus Tech has added an interactive map to Livelink, which offers a global overview of active services in one convenient place. This feature is paired with monitoring and alert tools that allow users to add source and destination locations, connected to cloud environments. This provides a real time overview of content, feeds, links and services running on the system. In addition, there are improvements to real-time monitoring and alerts, to offer more in-depth reporting. All tracking can be tailored to individual requirements.
Through Livelink’s integration with Ateme Titan Live, content owners can now create multiple broadcast profiles (interlaced content for TV) and OTT profiles (progressive for second and third screens) from a single mezzanine input. This includes the handling of multiple audio tracks. The UI has been updated, enabling users to easily create multi-bitrate ladders, handle different GOP structures, and remap PIDs.
Broadcast engineers working on live events need to respond quickly. Livelink simplifies and streamlines IP workflows, so users don’t need an engineering background to manage broadcast environments,” said Cerberus Tech chief technology officer Brad Carter commenting on the enhancements. “The platform’s advanced monitoring, presented in an application-style interface, maximises response time in high-pressure situations. Users can customise every aspect of the workflow to suit changing requirements.”
