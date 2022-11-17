As part of its ongoing company expansion, Ireland-based independent production company Deadpan Pictures has appointed three new executives to grow the company’s development slate, with a focus on high-end drama.
Boasting hits including Moone Boy, Can’t Cope Won’t Cope, Deadpan Pictures was founded in 2014 by producers Paul Donovan and Ailish McElmeel with an ambition to create drama with a comedic and a distinct Irish flavour to appeal to international audiences.
The TV and film slate includes season 2 of hit US show Departure (Global / Sky), Sharon Horgan and Lorna Martin’s Women on the Verge (UKTV), Dead Still (RTÉ / Acorn TV), Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (Netflix/ BBC), the ratings hit The South Westerlies (RTÉ/ Acorn TV), drama series Nowhere Fast (RTÉ2), The Last Right (Eone), Halal Daddy (Global Screen) and hit family film Four Kids and It for Sky. The company is currently in production on new Dublin-set drama Northern Lights, as lead producers, with Belgian coproducers Potemkino and Lionsgate handling international rights.
The three newly created roles will support Donovan and McElmeel. Aisling Kiely and Eleanor White and Sam Atwell (pictured left to right) will now join the growing team as , development producer, development executive and head of development respectively. All are in position with immediate effect and are based at the production company’s office in Dublin.
Atwell joins from RTÉ where he was responsible for identifying and nurturing new series for RTÉ’s drama slate, working on the dramas, Hidden Assets, North Sea Connection, Smother and executive producing Storyland. Kiely boasts experience in UK and International development and script consultation, with series credits across BBC, ITV, NBC and Sky, through positions held within Roughcut TV, Working Title Television, Twelve Town and Endor Productions. Completing the hires, White has a background in theatre across multiple territories, namely the US, UK and Ireland.
Commenting on the hires, Donovan and McElmeel said: “It’s a really exciting time for Deadpan Pictures as our team expands to support the growth of our business. We’ve assembled this talented development team in Sam, Aisling and Eleanor who share – and will also challenge and broaden - our taste, and we look forward to bringing more Deadpan drama to market.”
