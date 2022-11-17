What are described as “dramatic” increases in provisioned speeds are continuing to shift the broadband landscape with Gigabit tier adoption soaring 35% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022 says the latest edition of the OpenVault Broadband Insights (OBVI) report.
Using data aggregated from the company’s broadband management tools, the OVBI for Q3 2022 showed a continued increase in gigabit tier adoption, as well as migration of subscribers to speeds of 200 Mbps or higher. The study found 15% of subscribers were on gigabit tier plans in Q3 2022, an increase of 35% over the 11.4% figure in Q3 21, and the percentage of subscribers on plans between 200-400 Mbps doubled to 54.8% from 27.4% in Q3 2021.
At the end of the third quarter, only 4.7% of all subscribers were provisioned for speeds of less than 50 Mbps, a reduction of more than 50% from the Q3 2021 figure of 9.8%.
Gigabit tier subscribers were up more than 600% since the third quarter of 2019, the report notes. Average monthly usage of 495.5 Gbytes was up 13.9% from Q3 2021’s average of 434.9 Gbytes and represented a slight increase over 2Q22’s 490.7 Gbytes. Median broadband was up 14.3% year over year, representing broader growth across all subscribers.
Year-on-year growth of power users of 1Tbytes or more was 18%, to 13.7% of all subscribers, while the super power user category of consumers of 2 Tbytes or more rose almost 50% during the same time frame. Participants in the American Connectivity Program consumed 615.2 Gbytes of data in Q3 2022, 24% more than the 495.5 used by the general population.
“This trend is impacting bandwidth usage characteristics, with faster growth in power users and median bandwidth usage,” the OpenVault Broadband Insights (OBVI) report for Q3 2022 noted. “Faster speeds are fuelling greater consumption that may be reflected in the need for greater capacity in the future.”
At the end of the third quarter, only 4.7% of all subscribers were provisioned for speeds of less than 50 Mbps, a reduction of more than 50% from the Q3 2021 figure of 9.8%.
Gigabit tier subscribers were up more than 600% since the third quarter of 2019, the report notes. Average monthly usage of 495.5 Gbytes was up 13.9% from Q3 2021’s average of 434.9 Gbytes and represented a slight increase over 2Q22’s 490.7 Gbytes. Median broadband was up 14.3% year over year, representing broader growth across all subscribers.
Year-on-year growth of power users of 1Tbytes or more was 18%, to 13.7% of all subscribers, while the super power user category of consumers of 2 Tbytes or more rose almost 50% during the same time frame. Participants in the American Connectivity Program consumed 615.2 Gbytes of data in Q3 2022, 24% more than the 495.5 used by the general population.
“This trend is impacting bandwidth usage characteristics, with faster growth in power users and median bandwidth usage,” the OpenVault Broadband Insights (OBVI) report for Q3 2022 noted. “Faster speeds are fuelling greater consumption that may be reflected in the need for greater capacity in the future.”