Nearly three quarters of American subscription users (72%) say there are “too many” subscription services available today and a similar number demands one app to manage all of their services says research from mobile payments technology provider Bango.
The Subscription Wars: The Subscriber Strikes Back study was based on data from 2,500 American consumers currently paying for subscription services and is said to be the largest survey of US subscribers conducted in 2022. The survey found that the average subscriber pays for five different subscriptions each month, while one in five (19%) pay for eight or more. Services include video streaming and also span gaming, music, fitness, meal kits and more.
And while many subscribers are frustrated that they can’t access all the content they want in one place, Bango’s research also highlighted a wider frustration with managing multiple services, accessing accounts, and paying bills. The top frustrations listed by US subscribers include managing and updating personal details (48%); accessing accounts across multiple devices (47%); paying bills (43%); cancelling subscriptions (43%); renewing contracts and subscription (42%).
Nearly half of subscribers (45%) say they find it hard to keep track of where and how they signed up to these subscriptions. A third (35%) have no idea how much they spend in total each month, while 34% say they currently pay for a subscription service that they ‘never use’.
Yet despite the claim that there are ‘too many’ subscription services, Bango’s study argues that consumers don’t want less choice, they simply want a better, more joined-up experience. While feeling overloaded with options, 63% of subscribers say they would pay for more subscriptions if they came as part of a centralised ‘super bundle’.
Just over three-quarters (77%) want to be able to pay for multiple subscriptions (spanning TV, music, gaming and more) via one monthly bill and 79% also believe that having all of their subscriptions in one place would help them manage their household expenses in the face of the cost of living crisis.
When it comes to building this solution, Bango believes that a new ‘Offers on Demand’ technology is the answer. This technology operates as an ecosystem of subscription offers and deals spanning Netflix, ESPN, Prime, YouTube, Peloton, Audible, Dropbox, Xbox and more. The company noted that Super bundles such as Australia’s SubHub are already using Offers on Demand technology, while American players like Verizon+ Play are also linking up services to create differentiated offers and bundles.
“Subscription users don’t want less choice, they want less admin,” Bango co-founder Anil Malhotra commenting on The Subscription Wars: The Subscriber Strikes Back study. “They’re tired of managing multiple services, multiple accounts and paying multiple bills. What’s needed is not fewer subscription services, it’s a way to bundle all those subscriptions together. We need to focus on creating all-in-one solutions that give users the best prices, provide flexibility over bills, and that put subscribers first.”
