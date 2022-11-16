Global video solutions provider Accedo has launched a new metaverse solution, Xtend Sports, to enable bodies such as rights holders and broadcasters to create what it says will be powerful immersive metaverse sports experiences.
The new solution is designed to enable sports organisations to easily create new metaverse experiences by simply embedding existing web-based applications into a metaverse environment. As a modular solution, rights holders and broadcasters can choose only the add-ons they require, such as multicamera, live stats, or co-watching using XR powered avatars. It can also be integrated with existing vendors and is monetisable through creation of sponsored interactive experiences or ad-placements. The multiplatform solution works with most common VR and AR headsets on the market.
The new solution also builds on Accedo’s immersive experience to bring sports to the metaverse. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the software is designed to enables remote configuration and customisation. Video hosting, encoding and streaming is all managed using AWS Media Services, enabling sports organisations to create high quality XR content, and build live and on-demand video workflows. With Amazon Lex integration, video content providers can also build in voice control with advanced natural language models.
“A growing number of organisations are looking at how to monetise the metaverse, and the sports industry is certainly in a prime position to maximise the opportunity it presents,” explained José Somolinos, solutions strategist & XR Lead, Accedo.
“Most rights holders and broadcasters already have access to the right content to deliver an immersive experience, and many also have engaged audiences that are keen to interact with their services in new ways. This solution is designed to give sports organisations an easy and quick route to creating fully immersive metaverse experiences for sports fans. Looking ahead, we think there is also potential for other vertical focused XR solutions to be developed.”
