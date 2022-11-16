Global business and financial information and news Bloomberg Media has announced a partnership with UK artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Papercup to localise video content through AI dubbing on YouTube for Spanish-speaking audiences in Latin America and the US.
Founded in 2017, Papercup offers an AI and machine learning-based system that localises videos into other languages using synthetic voices with what is described as true emotional depth. Content AI dubbed by Papercup has already reached over 300 million people in non-English speaking territories. Customers upload their videos, choose a target language and then receive a translated version with a synthetic voiceover that is indistinguishable from human voices.
By deploying its bespoke systems to create expressive synthetic voices specifically suited for video, Papercup believes that it can generate engaging translated content that outperforms subtitled offerings and can be delivered at a scale and price that traditional dubbing struggles to match.
The new partnership will feature AI used to translate and dub Bloomberg’s global news coverage, financial market analysis and documentaries. The localised content is anticipated to reach millions of viewers over the course of the next twelve months, allowing Bloomberg's content library to reach previously untapped audiences.
As a global news leader, it’s Bloomberg’s mission to ensure that reliable, trustworthy news can reach as many people as possible,” said Travis Winkler, general manager, video and audio, Bloomberg Media. “Papercup’s advanced AI tools give us an exciting new way to reach global audiences, and we expect to see audiences respond enthusiastically.”
Jesse Shemen, CEO of Papercup added: “There are billions of hours of video stuck in a single language - our AI dubbing tool will unlock vast volumes of this content for a global audience. I’m excited about working with Bloomberg given their unparalleled track record of producing financial news content that an entire industry depends on.
By deploying its bespoke systems to create expressive synthetic voices specifically suited for video, Papercup believes that it can generate engaging translated content that outperforms subtitled offerings and can be delivered at a scale and price that traditional dubbing struggles to match.
The new partnership will feature AI used to translate and dub Bloomberg’s global news coverage, financial market analysis and documentaries. The localised content is anticipated to reach millions of viewers over the course of the next twelve months, allowing Bloomberg's content library to reach previously untapped audiences.
As a global news leader, it’s Bloomberg’s mission to ensure that reliable, trustworthy news can reach as many people as possible,” said Travis Winkler, general manager, video and audio, Bloomberg Media. “Papercup’s advanced AI tools give us an exciting new way to reach global audiences, and we expect to see audiences respond enthusiastically.”
Jesse Shemen, CEO of Papercup added: “There are billions of hours of video stuck in a single language - our AI dubbing tool will unlock vast volumes of this content for a global audience. I’m excited about working with Bloomberg given their unparalleled track record of producing financial news content that an entire industry depends on.