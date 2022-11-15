While debate rages about the quality of la selección that will take to the pitch for Spain at the World Cup, Spanish national broadcaster RTVE has raised the quality bar on screen for its coverage and is to offer action in Ultra HD free-to-air on DTT in HDR quality.
As it made the announcement, RTVE stressed that this would be the first DTT broadcast worldwide in UHD-4K of an event of this complexity and duration. RTVE added that itrs coverage will also mark the first time since 1998 that the World Cup has been shown free-to-air in Spain.
From 20 November to 18 December, RTVE will be offering nearly 20 matches with the highest image quality, including all the games played by the Spanish National Team. Coverage will encompass channels La 1, Teledeporte, RTVE Play, RNE and RTVE.es.
In addition, RTVE viewers will also be able to watch 10 matches in the group stage, including the opening match; four matches in the round of 16; two matches in the quarter-finals; the two semi-finals and the final. It will also offer the match for third place, in the event that it is played by Spain.
The UHD signal will be free for all and will be accessible in the coverage areas in Spain. Viewers within the coverage area, around 60% of the Spanish population, will be able to tune in to the UHD channel in their area to watch the World Cup at such quality.
