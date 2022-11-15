Research from digital media measurement, data and analytics software platform provider Double Verify (DV), has found that at a time of significant macroeconomic change, concerns are intensifying about inflammatory or polarising content, with a continued shift in the platforms and channels consumers are turning to for content consumption.
The 2022 Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising and Media report analysed insights from over 16,600 global consumers in 18 countries and highlighted the dynamic relationships between consumers, digital content and advertising that are arming stakeholders with the insights they need to make well-informed strategic decisions.
Among the key findings were that cost-of-living concerns were driving " stay at home" content consumption, particularly on connected TV (CTV) and social media, with most (55%) consumers now spending more time consuming content daily than they did pre-pandemic.
CTV and streaming services had clear momentum, with 55% of respondents both in the UK and globally having subscribed to additional services in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, globally, 27% expect to spend more time on social media in the year ahead—peaking at 41% among 18-24 year olds. Survey respondents reported that they believe they see between 1 and 50 ads per day—estimates suggest the true average figure is at least 4,000. Where an ad appears determines its impact, according to consumers. YouTube dominated as the number one proprietary platform for securing the attention of respondents in 15 out of 18 countries surveyed—followed by Facebook (39%) and Instagram (28%). Newer platforms continue to attract consumer time and engagement. TikTok was rapidly growing, and 43% of 18-24 year olds report they plan on spending more time in the app over the next 12 months.
Attention was fuelling media efficacy: two thirds (66%) of respondents claimed an ad that captures their interest in the first five seconds will make them more likely to pay attention. Trust and shared values foster loyalty, but consumers are quick to judge—consumers are concerned about the spread of mis- and disinformation, and it shows—61% are even less likely to purchase/use a brand again if they see it advertised beside mis-/disinformation.
Online shopping surges and is bolstered by a contextual approach—54% of respondents report buying more items online now than pre-pandemic, while 67% are more likely to pay attention to an ad if it’s relevant to the content they’re viewing—such as reviews or gift ideas.
“This study highlights that consumer consumption habits are evolving in response to macro social and economic trends—from intensifying concerns about inflammatory or polarizing content, to a continued shift in the platforms and channels consumers are turning to for content consumption,” commented Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify commenting on the 2022 Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising and Media report .
“Brands must react to these changing habits to ensure they reach the right audiences as efficiently as possible and maximise their digital investments. As our research shows, with digital content consumption rising, there's a clear opportunity to garner consumer attention and power campaign performance. To unlock this opportunity, brands must evolve their ad strategies—meeting their audiences where they consume content and focusing on contextually relevant, attention-grabbing ad placements that also safeguard their brand reputations.”
