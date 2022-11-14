In the latest of a series of recent wins for the media and broadcast company at key sporting tournaments, Gravity Media has returned as the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) host broadcast partner for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.
Just completed at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, and previously known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals is the women’s World Cup of Tennis and the largest annual international team competition in women’s sport.
The 2022 tournament is the second year in a row Gravity Media has been named as host broadcaster following the success of the Finals event in Prague in 2021. In Glasgow Gravity Media deployed two of their state-of-the-art rigid trucks, with 24 cameras capturing the action across both courts using Gravity Media’s speciality camera solution, NetCam. Gravity Media’s NetCam is a dual UHD camera platform which offers full remote shading and racking, enabling it to be mounted quickly and easily to any net to capture all the elements of the games.
A joint team from Gravity Media’s UK and France bases joined forces to support and deliver the production. Working alongside the ITF, Gravity Media created a hybrid approach with the world feed being cut on-site for over 40 broadcasters in 196 territories, which is a record amount of broadcast coverage in Billie Jean King Cup history. Meanwhile, the additional commentary was added alongside editorial content remotely at Gravity Media’s production centre in Chiswick, London for rightsholders.
“The Gravity Media team have an unprecedented understanding of the unique event format of the Billie Jean King Cup as well as tennis and large major events in general,” commented ITF broadcast manager Brooke Hockley. “The team and their knowledge have fulfilled both what the ITF want to showcase from the event and broadcaster’s needs. It’s been wonderful to work with such an experienced team who utilise a complete end-to-end solution, from the technical side and production to the editorial deliverables with fast turnarounds, bringing to life all the things required to bring the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals to as many fans across the world as possible.”
