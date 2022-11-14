Early in 2023 legendary comedian, writer, director and actor Chris Rock is set to make will make SVOD history as the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event.
The landmark live set will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, debuted in February 2018. It is designed to builds on Netflix’s legacy of leadership in live comedy.
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival was the biggest live, in-person event in Netflix history, taking place in Spring 2022. The event sold more than 260,000 tickets, featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles. The festival also featured the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium.
“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats commenting on the live show. “We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”
