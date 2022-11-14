Reflecting the broader market shift away from traditional TV viewing to streaming across all content genres, research from Grabyo has revealed that 80% of UK sports fans say they want to watch sport exclusively on streaming platforms.
The UK Sports Video Trends 2022 report from the cloud video platform former part of the company’s ongoing research series to plot the future of video consumption across the globe. It set out to explore how sports fans watch video across every platform, investigate the most popular content formats and ask fans what they wanted to watch next.
The bottom line finding was that 47% of UK consumers follow sports regularly and with the continued decrease in the use of traditional (non-internet connected) TVs, and only 1/3 now using set-top boxes from pay-TV providers, fans were gearing up for a future where streaming is the only way to watch sports on any platform.
Since 2021, Grabyo tracked a 47% increase in the use of smartphones for watching video among UK sports fans, the highest increase in viewing across all streaming devices. By contrast, the number of fans using pay-TV platforms has decreased 27% since 2021, with a 41% decrease in Freeview TV users watching live sports.
Grabyo added that with most top-tier sporting competitions accessible only through pay-TV providers, it could surmise that fans are either willing to pay for pay-TV subscriptions to exclusively stream through companion apps on their connected devices, or subscribe to smaller, sport-only streaming packages such as Sky’s NOW TV, DAZN or BT Sport.
Over 50% of UK sports of fans watch live streams on social media. 42% of UK sports fans have made a purchase after seeing a social ad. Noticeably, the popularity of TikTok continues to grow. In 2022, 47% more UK sports fans watched content on TikTok than the previous year and TikTok was also the fastest growing platform with a 42% increase in users among UK sports fans in the last 12 months.
Another key finding from the UK Sports Video Trends 2022 report was that the number of female sports fans has increased by 65% since 2021. Grabyo predicted that the success of the 2022 Women’s European Championships, in the record TV audiences and media coverage of England Lionesses’ title win will continue to drive this growth in the coming years.
