Live creative production and media services provider Gravity Media has revealed the part that it has played in its partnership with Red Bull TV, GTR Events and Boombox Group to deliver the Crankworx Cairns cycling championship.
Crankworx is a four-day festival of international mountain biking competitions and races, originated in Whistler in British Columbia and is now Whistler’s largest annual festival. It has evolved into the Crankworx World Tour with festivals in Cairns, Innsbruck Austria and Rotorua New Zealand.
Gravity Media Australia was appointed by GTR Events, Boombox Group and Red Bull Media House to create and deliver for Red Bull TV, the international broadcast technology and production outcome for Crankworx Cairns. Across five different courses and four days of competition, Gravity Media accessed 52 different camera positions, satellite broadcast technology, and 15 cameras including speciality cameras and drones to capture what it described as “the ultimate experience in mountain biking”.
“We were absolutely thrilled to once again align with GTR Events and work with Boombox on bringing Crankworx Cairns to a global audience,” commented Marcus Doherty, account executive, media services and facilities at Gravity Media.
“The Smithfield Downhill track in Cairns is one of the most brutal venues for a broadcast rig in Australia, and our team developed a unique fibre network that allowed brilliant camera coverage in areas where others have not been. This was a brilliant event and through a collaborative broadcast approach between all production partners delivered a world class broadcast.”
