Just days after inking a partnership with STB manufacturer Skyworth to facilitate the delivery of its Live TV application for retail hybrid Android devices, connected TV devices software solutions provider iWedia is to launch its Live TV application on ZTE retail hybrid devices.
Said to be the most used application on Android TV devices, Live TV app represents the basis for delivering premium user experience. Telecommunications and information technology company ZTE is working with iWedia to integrate its Live TV app to allow it to achieve an enhanced customer experience and the ability to drive much greater value.
Alongside basic features such as an EPG, channel list and parental controls, the launch of the Live TV app will also see new features including branding options for TV brands, with a customisable look and feel, rich metadata (optional add-on), voice control with Google Assistant, deep linking with streaming services and seamless integration with Google TV.
“We are honoured that ZTE is working with iWedia to deliver this progressive project,” remarked iWedia CEO Hans-Jürgen Desor. “Outcome shall reflect in providing user-friendly design and integration of complex broadcast TV functionalities, as well as multi-country certification. We will offer a modern user interface and options for brands to add value as well as increase revenue.”
“ZTE is committed to delivering the best product performance to its customers,” added, Wuxin the company’s VP of fixed & multimedia product. “We are delighted to be working with iWedia to achieve this goal, through premium hardware products for customers. We will deliver a true multimedia entertainment experience to further revenue growth and add value for brands.”
