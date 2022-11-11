The advertising & media division of Samsung Electronics, Samsung Ads, has struck a new partnership with Experian which allows advertisers to use the data analytics and consumer credit reporting company’s consumer data and audience insights across millions of Samsung Smart TVs in the UK.
Samsung Ads’ proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) data is designed to help advertisers understand viewership behaviours on opted-in Samsung Smart TVs in Europe. Complementing these existing datasets, the new partnership with Experian will aim to unlock further targeting capabilities for advertisers by providing demographic data, geographical location, attitudinal insights and vertical insights. Advertisers will be able to now understand Samsung TV households based on both what they watch and who they are, at scale, and in a privacy-safe and GDPR-compliant way.
The partners also believe that the additional layer of insights provided by Experian enables enhanced targeting and segmentation, optimising campaign efficiency. It also means TV and digital buyers alike can access audiences with more uniformity across formats.
“As the number one TV manufacturer globally, Samsung Ads has the largest ACR footprint with over 8 million active Smart TVs in the UK,” said Samsung Ads Europe Vice President Alex Hole commenting on the partnership. “With the addition of Experian’s consumer data, Samsung Ads’ advanced targeting capabilities are enhanced even further and provide ample opportunity for advertisers to diversify their traditional TV buys with the sophistication and accuracy of digital buys.”
Experian managing director of marketing services Colin Grieves added: “We are really excited to be partnering with Samsung. The TV advertising landscape is evolving rapidly and by bringing Experian’s marketing profile data into the Samsung platform, advertisers can unlock unique household customer insights to make more informed targeted media decisions. We are looking forward to making this partnership a huge success and expanding even further in the future.”
