Belgium’s largest telco Proximus has selected 3Ready as the foundation for the expansion of the Proximus Pickx STB-based next-generation IPTV and OTT TV service its next-generation multi-device TV Everywhere offering.
The new multi-device service will be made available to all of the Proximus TV subscriber base, comprising over 1.65 million homes. The new framework is said to be able to allow Proximus to accelerate innovation, deploy new features faster across all platforms and deliver value to customers earlier.
Proximus has chosen to deploy the 3SS UX technology for Android TV STB, Apple TV, Samsung, LG and Android smart TVs as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. 3SS engineered the project to be fully React Native across all the new multiscreen platforms. With React Native, one single codebase is used for multiple operating systems and device platforms. System integration of numerous devices, such as integrations with the back end, is much more efficient. Such developments are said to benefit from higher alignment between platforms at no visible performance loss.
Said to offer superior resource efficiencies, a React Native approach is also adesigned to produce greatly accelerated time to market with significantly less duplication of effort, from design and definition through to testing.
3SS calculated that real-world delivery experiences suggest that using a React Native approach reduces total cost of ownership by as much as 40% compared with carrying out multiple individual platform development tracks.
“Having collaborated closely with 3SS over the years, we are confident to extend our partnership to help us deliver a great customer experience on our Pickx entertainment platform with harmonious and seamless viewing on a range of devices, including our Android set-top box and smartphones,” said Jim Casteele, consumer market lead at Proximus. “The flexibility and scalability of the 3Ready solution will enable us to prepare for and adapt to current and future customer needs.”
Proximus has chosen to deploy the 3SS UX technology for Android TV STB, Apple TV, Samsung, LG and Android smart TVs as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. 3SS engineered the project to be fully React Native across all the new multiscreen platforms. With React Native, one single codebase is used for multiple operating systems and device platforms. System integration of numerous devices, such as integrations with the back end, is much more efficient. Such developments are said to benefit from higher alignment between platforms at no visible performance loss.
Said to offer superior resource efficiencies, a React Native approach is also adesigned to produce greatly accelerated time to market with significantly less duplication of effort, from design and definition through to testing.
3SS calculated that real-world delivery experiences suggest that using a React Native approach reduces total cost of ownership by as much as 40% compared with carrying out multiple individual platform development tracks.
“Having collaborated closely with 3SS over the years, we are confident to extend our partnership to help us deliver a great customer experience on our Pickx entertainment platform with harmonious and seamless viewing on a range of devices, including our Android set-top box and smartphones,” said Jim Casteele, consumer market lead at Proximus. “The flexibility and scalability of the 3Ready solution will enable us to prepare for and adapt to current and future customer needs.”