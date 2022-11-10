Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has confirmed that she is to take the leading role in forthcoming crime series Joan from Snowed-In Productions which will premiere on ITV’s new, free streaming service ITVX.
Set in the brash, aspirational world of 1980s London, the six-part drama is inspired by the true story of notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington telling the true story of her meteoric rise from petty offender to highly talented diamond thief and criminal mastermind.
The series begins with Joan in her twenties as a fiery, uncompromising and intoxicating character who is not without her own deep scars and vulnerability, as a doting and loving young mother to 4-year-old Debbie. She’s in a disastrous marriage to a violent thug, and when he goes on the run, Joan seizes the moment to leave her old life. Inspired by her desire to care for Debbie and create a secure home for her daughter, Joan makes some heart-breaking decisions as she sets her sights on a better life.
Making full use of her sharp intelligence, charm, and her talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy, which is said to make her story compelling television drama.
The series has been created for television by screenwriter Anna Symon from Joan’s memoirs. Joan is executive produced by Ruth Kenley-Lett, CEO of Snowed-In Productions, Jenny Van Der Lande, creative director of Snowed-In and Neil Blair, chairman of Snowed-In, and directed by BAFTA award winning director, Richard Laxton. Paul Frift will produce the drama will be filmed in London in the spring of 2023.
The series is produced in association with All3Media International which will also be responsible for the international distribution of the drama.
ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill has commissioned the series for the new streaming service. “Joan’s story is incredible, making a success of life when the stakes seem stacked against her, by not playing by the rules,” She said. “Anna’s scripts are brilliant and a perfect fit for ITVX and I can’t wait to see Sophie Turner step into Joan’s shoes. Set in the 80’s with Richard Laxton directing and Ruth Kenley-Letts and Snowed-In producing, this is a great story with a great team bringing it to screen.”
