Furthering its work with content owners and platforms to provide additional content, technology, apps and monetisation services, FAST Channels TV has seen two of its channels added to the growing Samsung TV Plus streaming bouquet.
Available on Samsung smart TVs, HITS Mexicanos and Danger TV will offer viewers the opportunity to listen to Hispanic music as well see content filled with action and danger.
In Hits Mexicanos viewers will enjoy the best hits of legendary Mexican artists from various periods. It is an outstanding selection that encompasses multiple musical styles, such as ballad, ranchera, and banda, as well as tribal, pop and rock. Mexican Samsung Smart TV users will also be able to watch Danger TV, a channel that showcases the best series and movies full of adrenaline and adventure from around the world, including extreme weather and speed.
“We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to bring our HITS MEXICANOS to viewers in Mexico. HITS Mexicanos provides Mexican music from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s with the Mexican artists of the time,” said Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV commenting on the deal.
"At Samsung TV Plus we always strive to deliver a variety of premium content for our viewers. With the arrival of these channels, our Mexican audience will be able to listen to music that has marked generations enjoy the best in danger and adventure videos,” added Aline Jabbour, director of business development and content acquisitions for Latin America at Samsung TV Plus.
