Premier streaming and entertainment company Cinedigm has reached a new distribution agreement with Samsung that expands the reach of its flagship streaming service Cineverse to Samsung Smart TV users via the app store.
Cineverse is described as an antidote to world where algorithms steer viewers towards the predictable, rewarding the curious and adventurous and offering a focus on “passionate curation” and using Cinedigm's Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers. Cineverse's library of on-demand content and free linear channels ranges from American indies to “the boldest” in global film and television, emerging voices and non-fiction storytelling.
The new deal will see Samsung Smart TV owners gain full access to Cineverse's entire video-on-demand content library of over 10,000 titles and a growing portfolio of FAST channels at no additional cost.
Commenting on the deal, Jennifer Soltesz, vice president of business development and strategy at Cinedigm said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung. The opportunity to bring Cineverse to an even larger audience through the most popular smart TV brand among US households perfectly aligns with our overall direction for this brand and the breadth and depth of entertainment content it provides."
The free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear channels that showcase Cinedigm-owned and managed channels include AsianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, The Country Channel, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Crime Hunters, Docurama, Retrocrush, The Dove Channel and The Elvis Presley Channel. Viewers can also watch AsianCrush and The Bob Ross Channel via the Samsung TV Plus app on their Samsung Smart TVs.
