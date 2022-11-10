Expanding its capabilities and reach as a sports video specialist, providing premium quality and cost-effective video links, Tokyo-based Nexion has turned to LiveU to increase coverage in Japan, implementing its multi-cam LU800 field unit.
Nexion provides broadcasters and media with high-quality, live transmission of a wide variety of events across sport, music concerts and conferences. Its domestic and international backbone fibre networks connect broadcasters, production companies and media to major event venues. The company generates more than 10,000 video transmissions per year, mainly for high-profile sports and entertainment events in Japan and abroad and is actively working on IP technology and cloud-based transmission.
While recognising the effectiveness of fibre optic network coverage in major stadiums is good, Nexion realised that it needed a cost-effective solution. "I had been paying attention to IP bonding technology for some time, … thinking about what kind of added value it can add to our portfolio, said Mr Nakajima, deputy general manager of Nexion's sales division, explaining the background to the LiveU introduction.
“Previously, there were concerns about stability, but after taking a closer look at LiveU's technical performance, those concerns disappeared. With LiveU, Nexion adds new flexibility and mobility, and this is highly cost-effective. Of course, quality is also important and LiveU is highly rated in this regard as well."
Going forward, LiveU's 1U rackmount contribution encoder LU610 will be used for women's sports broadcasts this season, and the portable multi-camera LU800 technology will be used for men's sports games in the future.
