Connected TV devices software solutions provider iWedia has announced a partnership with set-top box manufacturer to facilitate the delivery of its Live TV application for retail hybrid Android devices.
iWedia says that when it comes to Android TV devices, Live TV is one of the most used applications and the basis of delivering a premium user experience. This says the company is the reason Skyworth has established the partnership to launch a premium licensed Live TV app for its SRT420 device under the Strong brand.
The Live TV app features an EPG guide, channel list and parental controls. On its launch, major new features include branding options for TV brands, with customisable look and feel; rich metadata (optional add-on); voice control with Google Assistant; deep linking with streaming services and “seamless” integration with Google TV.
Commenting on the deal, Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia, said: “It is fantastic to be working with Skyworth on this project. By joining forces, the outcome shall be a modern UI with branding options to enhance TV manufacturers’ revenues while adding much more value for the end users. This application caters for both customers and TV manufacturers, and therefore it has won the confidence of industry leaders.”
“At Skyworth our main goal is to provide the best product performance for end users,” added Charlie Zheng, vice president of strategic partnerships, sales and marketing, Skyworth Digital. “Our partnership with iWedia enables us to do this by offering a combination of premium hardware and software products to our end users. Our customers get the enriched multimedia experience they desire, and we can drive revenue growth and provide enhanced value for our brand.” www.iwedia.com
