As it makes what it regards as a step change for its streaming offer, indeed describing it as the UK’s freshest streaming service, the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV has revealed 8 December as the official launch date of the ITVX streaming platform.
Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, ITVX will launch with over 10,000 hours of free programming with new and exclusive programmes also dropped every week of the year. ITV added that viewers can expect a new and improved product experience through ITVX as well as more new and exclusive programmes to stream for free, than anywhere else.
“We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before, and a whole range of exclusive commissions,” commented ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall. “ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high quality, and more personalised viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”
All ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX, as well as additional themed free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and a dedicated news section.
ITVX is also set to premiere a collection of what it calls “top quality” new dramas on 8 December, which will only be available for free on the streamer. ITVX’s inaugural commissions which will be available on launch day include hotly anticipated six-part cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce; provocative new teen drama Tell Me Everything; period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, the feature-length special finale to the popular comedy series.
