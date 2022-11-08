In advance of the departure of at the end of this year of Alon Shtruzman who led the global content producer and distributor for a decade, Keren Shahar has been confirmed as the new CEO of Keshet International (KI).
Boasting over 20 years’ experience in the international entertainment industry, Shahar first joined Keshet Media Group, Israel’s largest media company, in 2004. In 2006, she was appointed Keshet formats manager, overseeing the sales of Keshet's formats abroad. Two years later in 2008, she took on responsibility for Keshet broadcasting's acquisitions department, licensing formats such as The Money Drop, Make Me A Baby, and MasterChef - which has just finished its 10th successful season on Keshet 12 - for adaptation locally in Israel.
When Shtruzman joined as CEO of the newly established KI in 2012, Shahar was appointed to lead the company’s sales team, and subsequently stepped up to take on the role of COO, becoming Shtruzman’s second in command.
During her 10-year tenure, which also involved her overseeing business and operational aspects across the company's activities, Shahar has been responsible for the distribution of scripted formats, such as Prisoners of War, which became Showtime’s multi-Emmy-winning Homeland; False Flag and When Heroes Fly, which have recently been adapted as Suspicion and Echo 3 for Apple TV+ by Keshet UK and Keshet Studios respectively. Projects also included non-scripted formats Boom!, Singletown, Deal With It!, The Hit List and Rising Star.
As CEO, Shahar will be responsible for all the company's activities, including its network of production companies and distribution hubs - KI in Tel Aviv, Keshet UK, Tresor and Keshet Tresor Fiction in Germany, Keshet Studios in the US, and a majority stake in Greenbird Media. She will be tasked with expanding KI’s international production output further, while also boosting its curated catalogue of international dramas, factual entertainment shows, and formats with a view to also building the distribution side of KI’s business.
Commenting on her new role, Shahar said: “Having the privilege of leading a company like Keshet International is far beyond what I could have imagined when I first started at Keshet 18 years ago…I’d like to thank Alon for his mentorship and friendship, and for showing me what infinite optimism can achieve. Thank you also to the Keshet board, and to [Keshet Media Group's CEO Avi Nir] in particular, for all his support and multiple votes of confidence over the years. Last but not least, I want to thank the extremely talented group of people who “make television” at KI. I am looking forward to our next chapter together and seeing what we can achieve in our second decade.”
