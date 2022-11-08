Free ad-supported streaming TV content and monetisation technology provider FAST Channels TV has announced a partnership with premium video platform CarbonTV, to deliver a new channel, plus a catalogue of content for outdoor enthusiasts.
The new Skull Bound TV sees host and skull artist Jana Waller take viewers on hunting and fishing adventures across the globe, featuring what is called breath-taking scenery and incredible wildlife. While currently only available from CarbonTV, Skull Bound TV will soon be available on various FAST TV platforms.
The partnership will also bring more than 50 FAST channels to CarbonTV’s existing huge selection of titles, including PBS documentary series Wild America alongside a library of quality adventure entertainment and animal related shows.
On partnering with FAST Channels TV, CarbonTV president Julie McQueen said: “FAST Channels TV has enabled us to elevate our content distribution, broadening our reach and delivering a rich viewing experience to wider audiences. As we continue to extend our offering, we hope to tap into FAST Channels TV’s extensive network and expertise.”
Added Fast Channels TV CEO Russell Foy: “The innovative as-a-service revenue-share model at the heart of FAST Channels TV makes a compelling business case for content providers and OTT platforms alike. We’re proud to be able to expand CarbonTV’s consumer offering, producing purpose-driven content that its audiences will love.”
FAST Channels TV works with content owners and platforms to provide additional content, technology, apps and monetisation services, allowing its partners to focus their resources on securing additional premium content and the marketing efforts that will define a project's success.
