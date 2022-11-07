Aiming to tackle what it says is the problem of corporate international payments, OTT and smart TV solutions provider ZEASN officially released the WhalePay global payment service.
Offering rationale for the launch, the company says that in the age of global interconnection, digitalisation has promoted the use of non-cash payments and the development of the industry. Claiming rich R&D experiences, ZEASN has launched the professional payment service for the smart home market, in particular those providing smart TVs and a range of smart home devices.
WhalePay is designed to provide enterprises with an end-to-end payment and a payment service platform by building a new digital financial infrastructure. Covering payments and collections, local and cross-border business, it aims to provide real-time, safe and efficient payment solutions for Whale Eco partners. To meet the diversified operational needs of industries including video content TV SDK and API solutions are available immediately.
“WhalePay global payment service is a significant step forward in the Whale Eco ecosystem. WhalePay is committed to helping enterprises to integrate global payments and collections, and simultaneously speed up the payment process in their international business,” said ZEASN senior director of the R&D centre Suriko Wei. “We will utilise our premium R&D resources to promote innovation, continuously optimise WhalePay solutions, and create higher value for our partners in Whale Eco. Also, we warmly welcome more business associates to promote mutual benefit and development.”
Whale Eco’s partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon and Google.
WhalePay is designed to provide enterprises with an end-to-end payment and a payment service platform by building a new digital financial infrastructure. Covering payments and collections, local and cross-border business, it aims to provide real-time, safe and efficient payment solutions for Whale Eco partners. To meet the diversified operational needs of industries including video content TV SDK and API solutions are available immediately.
“WhalePay global payment service is a significant step forward in the Whale Eco ecosystem. WhalePay is committed to helping enterprises to integrate global payments and collections, and simultaneously speed up the payment process in their international business,” said ZEASN senior director of the R&D centre Suriko Wei. “We will utilise our premium R&D resources to promote innovation, continuously optimise WhalePay solutions, and create higher value for our partners in Whale Eco. Also, we warmly welcome more business associates to promote mutual benefit and development.”
Whale Eco’s partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon and Google.