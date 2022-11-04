In the latest example of broadcast tech firm achieving certification from a hyperscaler for its product sets, Imagine Communications has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its Aviator Make TV cloud playout solution.
Make TV is part of Imagine Aviator, a cloud-native platform designed to enable broadcasters, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and digital-first providers to easily plan, make and monetise premium-quality, ad-supported linear and connected TV (CTV) content from a single, unified platform.
Led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect, the FTR process is designed to provide specific guidelines and AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, documentation, reliability and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The result is that Imagine can review projects against the requirements of the FTR, adhering to best practices and ensuring the best possible outcomes for the end user. The FTR allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions.
The FTR also offers a layer of understanding around cloud technical and security evaluation, which in turn allows the products to be sold and supported in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with software listings from independent software vendors.
In gaining the certification, Imagine said that it has a detailed, highly qualified quality assurance program in-house to ensure its software meets the real needs of media companies, providing very high availability and protection from cyberthreats. Aviator Make TV includes capabilities to deliver premium-quality linear channels, with unified origination for broadcast and digital streams.
“Imagine Aviator is a completely new concept, drawing on decades of Imagine experience,” observed Rob Malcolm, chief product officer at Imagine Communications. “It was conceived from the ground up to be a cloud platform, and that is where its unique strengths lie. We have been a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) since the very beginning of the cloud for media, and we develop according to the principles of the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Successfully completing the FTR is another key step towards widespread understanding and adoption of our ground-breaking, end-to-end Aviator platform.”
