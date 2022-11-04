In the second phase of A1 Telekom Austria Group’s multi-territory smart TV project, A1 Bulgaria subsidiary has gone live with a 3SS-engineered app designed to enable viewing of next-generation Xplore TV on Android TV sets.
On completion of Phase One, customised 3SS 3Ready-enabled Samsung and LG smart TV apps were activated across five A1 operating markets, namely Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and the Republic of North Macedonia. These delivered regionalised Xplore TV apps for Samsung Tizen and LG webOS connected TVs.
Bulgarian Samsung and LG TV set owners were the first to get the new Xplore TV apps, announced in November 2021. Subsequent Tizen and webOS app deployments were carried out for Croatia, Slovenia, the Republic of North Macedonia, and Austria.In this second phase, A1 Bulgaria is now providing enriched OTT viewing experiences, for owners of Android smart TVs.
“Our collaboration with 3SS allowed us to bring the first two of our Phase One Xplore TV apps for the Bulgarian market to life in about eight months and now another four countries are live with Xplore TV apps for LG and Samsung TVs, exceptionally fast for such a multifaceted project. The brand-new Android TV app for Bulgaria took only four months to develop. This is a truly powerful demonstration of what can be accomplished through partnership, and an agile way of working,” explained Metodi Mladenov, team leader, ICT projects and software development services for A1 Group Team, A1 Bulgaria.
“Working with 3SS has been fantastic, with great teamwork and efficiency; we really value how collaborative and communicative everyone at 3SS has been. Enabling high-quality, harmonious user experiences across countries and languages is a complex endeavour, and we’re delighted that, powered by the 3Ready platform, it all happened in such a timeframe; we’re excited to now be embarking on Phase Two apps for our subscribers who own Android TV sets.”
