The company ended the three months ended 30 September 2022 with overall revenue of €1.4 billion, up 6.1% year-on-year on as reported basis with adjusted EBITDA of €829 million, up 0.7% annually, and adjusted net profit of €277 million, an increase of 23.2% compreae2d with the same time a year ago on as reported basis. These figures included contribution from the DRS GES business that was acquired on 1 August 2022 and a stronger US dollar.Looking at key drivers in the quarter, SES highlighted a 2.7% annual revenue growth in its Networks business line and what it called important renewals secured in the Video line that would underpin the Full Year.Yet Video revenue of €763 million at the end of the quarter represented a reduction of 5.6% year-on-year including the planned impact of lower US wholesale revenue and periodic revenue of €10 million in Q1 2022. Excluding these two items, Video was 3.3% lower than year-to-date 2021 as lower volumes in mature markets were partially offset by growth in the HD+ organisation and Sports & Events business line.By 30 September 2022, SES was delivering around 8,000 total TV channels to 366 million TV homes around the world, including around 3,100 high definition TV channels. 73% of total TV channels are broadcast in MPEG-4 with an additional 6% broadcast in HEVC. Commenting on the third quarter results , SES CEO Steve Collar said: “Our year-to-date performance reflects solid ongoing execution across the business and we remain fully on track to deliver on our 2022 outlook, to capture significant value from US C-band, and to position SES for profitable long- term growth through the deployment of our state-of-the-art multi-orbit assets and architecture.”