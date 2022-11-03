Just as its released results showing its streaming services’ continued global growth over the last three months, Paramount has renewed its partnership deal with Virgin Media in the UK to accelerate the wider distribution of its key SVOD and FAST services Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
The renewed partnership will see the Paramount+ the global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, debut on Virgin TV in 2023 and the Pluto TV free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service gain wider UK distribution on Virgin Media's TV360 and Stream platforms.
Full Paramount+ app integration on Virgin Media's set-top boxes is designed to offer customers the opportunity to access more than 8000 hours of exclusive originals, blockbuster films and series across every genre from Paramount's brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME and Paramount Pictures.
The Pluto TV agreement will provide access to more than 100 curated channels, including Hell's Kitchen, CSI: Miami and MTV Movie Hits, seasonal and thematic channels like Pluto TV Halloween and Pluto TV Crime, and a range of films and on-demand series. 2023 will also see Pluto TV's channel line-up launch on a dedicated FAST section of Virgin TV's electronic programme guide, allowing customers seamless access to the channels.
The deal will also see Virgin Media TV customers continue to enjoy entertainment from Paramount's pay-TV brands MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, as well as ongoing distribution of free-to-air brand Channel 5, its digital channel portfolio and Channel 5's on-demand service My5.
"Our long partnership with Virgin Media continues to help us unlock the power of Paramount's content,” said Sarah Rose, chief operations and commercial officer, UK & Canada, at Paramount commenting on the deal. “The wider distribution of our SVOD and FAST services, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, will support our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK, as well as our popular free-to-air and pay- TV channel portfolios."
Added David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2: "We're constantly looking to give our customers even more great entertainment to enjoy whenever and wherever they want to. Our enhanced partnership with Paramount offers access not only to award-winning drama, comedy, music and kids' channels, but also FAST channels via Pluto TV and premium SVOD with Paramount+.”
