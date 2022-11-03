Claiming that their combined AI-powered solution increases content activations by over 50% and will create new ad opportunities, Quickplay and Vionlabs have announced a technology integration that they say “dramatically” increase viewer engagement and satisfaction.
In their partnership, the companies are bringing together Quickplay’s cloud-native CMS and Vionlabs’ Fingerprint Plus solution to create actionable media fingerprints and video descriptors without requiring any traditional content metadata fields. The result says the firms is that service providers can use the integration to capitalise on two key market opportunities: intelligent ad point detection for targeted ads, improved audience personalisation, and deeper engagement across AVOD services and FAST virtual linear channels.
The integration uses AI-derived metadata for content moods, micro-genres, story descriptors, keywords, and more to deliver richer, more nuanced video recommendations, increasing activations across OTT providers’ content libraries and resulting, claim the firms, in a more than 50% increase in catalogue activation. The higher activation is a direct result of high-quality data coverage for the catalogue and advanced personalisation algorithms that leverage the video descriptors.
Using a purpose-built neural network model, Fingerprint Plus analyses content assets ingested into the Quickplay video platform – including source video assets that are said to lack rich, descriptive metadata. Quickplay's personalisation engine then creates tailored experiences for maximising audience engagement. The solution also identifies the optimal points in the video to insert ads so that they complement the viewing experience.
“Engaging subscribers beyond marquee content translates directly into long-term value for the streaming providers,” said Naveen Narayanan, head of sports and data products for Quickplay commenting on the integration. “With Vionlabs’ AI technology and video expertise, we’re able to ingest high-quality, highly-accurate descriptions of the content that can be used to tailor experiences to specific viewers based on their implicit and explicit preferences.”
“According to a recent PWC study, 54% of users cite poor ad experience as the main reason for leaving the service,” added Vionlabs CEO Marcus Bergström. “Combining the power of Quickplay’s Video CMS with our Fingerprint Plus solution enables ads to be inserted with minimal disruption to the user experience, keeping viewers at the screen and directly benefiting the bottom line.”
