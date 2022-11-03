Aiming to help companies manage royalties and IP-related financial calculations and optimise processing times, manage more complex workloads, and eliminate infrastructure maintenance Rightsline has launched Alliant Cloud.
The rights and finance management platform provider has been the Alliant solution since it acquired its then owner REAL Software Systems in March 2022 to extend its core IP rights management services.
The new platform is said to have been built to offer to better support peak calculation times, high statement volumes, team connectivity and remote access, while providing risk mitigation, enhanced security and resource savings. It is also said to give customers a modern infrastructure that will increase workflow efficiency and eliminate the need for self-hosted environments through its browser-accessible interface.
“Since the Alliant acquisition earlier this year, our mission has been to integrate the unique capabilities of our Rightsline and Alliant platforms to deliver a modern SaaS infrastructure that could provide our customers with the best of both worlds,” explained Rightsline CEO Patrick Arkeveld. “Rightsline has always been a customer and industry driven platform. Our customers want to leverage the numerous benefits of cloud environments and with Alliant Cloud we are taking a major step towards unifying our platforms and delivering a best-in-class rights and royalties management platform for our customers.”
The platform uses Alliant’s royalty management solution to help customers manage complex rules and exceptions across billions of royalty calculations as well as support emerging licensing and distribution models.
Built on infrastructure that is claimed to have been tailored to deliver the fastest throughput at the highest volumes and the lowest cost, Alliant Cloud is designed to provide efficient resource management and a burstable, on-demand architecture that enables both faster processing and higher throughput compared to self-hosted Alliant instances. Combined with all the benefits of a SaaS model including fully-managed infrastructure, best-in-class security, and predictable monthly pricing, Alliant Cloud provides the IP Commerce industry with a compelling platform for royalties and other IP-based financial calculations.
“Alliant Cloud represents a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to unify Rightsline and Alliant into a single product,” added Rightsline CTO Matt Bricker. “Bringing Alliant to the cloud not only provides both new and existing customers with all the benefits of a fully-hosted SaaS platform, but it also supports other critical in-flight integration tracks like seamless data exchange between Rightsline and Alliant and an integrated user interface The scale at which our customers will be able to process royalties and other complex financial calculations will be game-changing.”
