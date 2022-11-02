Aiming to provide customers with data and a greater understanding of the content consumers are choosing, global media services provider Red Bee Media has signed a multi-year partnership with cross-screen advertising data platform Advocado.
Advocado’s data-as-a-service platform is designed to analyse efficiently and economically what consumers are watching and help brands, ad agencies, and media organizations to understand consumer behaviour better. The agreement, brought about through Red Bee’s partner Who’s Watching TV (WWTV), will see Red Bee provide Advocado customers with data and a greater understanding of the content consumers are choosing.
Advocado will ingest Red Bee’s data to analyse what consumers are watching and match it with the Red Bee linear schedule and metadata to collect viewership habits for advertisers and content owners. The data provided by Red Bee consists of a combination of program, station and airing-related metadata across broadcast and cable channels. In addition, the agreement provides Advocado with direct access to Red Bee’s textual schedule data from thousands of stations.
“With so many platforms offering massive choice, accurate and appealing content metadata engages viewers for a more personalised consumption experience, explained Jason Marchese, head of sales, Americas, Red Bee Media. “We are delighted to work with Advocado to help customers analyse what consumers are watching. We are hugely proud of our partnership approach to ultimately help our customers supply and enrich their content to reach the biggest global audience, and this agreement with Advocado enabled through WWTV is a fantastic example.”
"We are excited to add Red Bee's contextual programming and schedule data to our entire data platform, but especially to Guac; our integrated data platform that combines first party ad detection, competitive ad detection, and consumer engagement data in one seamless solution,” added Advocado chief strategy officer Mike Burns. “Through our partnership with Red Bee, we can provide even more context to our customers to help them in their media planning and measurement.”
