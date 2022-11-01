Web3 video streaming platform MContent, said to be the world’s first fully decentralised content ecosystem, has announced a catalogue deal with Singapore-based media business allrites for over 50 hours of scripted and unscripted content.
The catalogue deals set MContent on track to offer viewers over 1000 hours of content on the platform by the beginning of 2023. The business also produces original content in house and through commissions and co-productions with third party partners focusing on a Gen Z audience.
Highlights from the content package include Karl Lagerfeld Kaiser of Fashion, Born2Race, A Chance In The World, Rise of the Trolls, Carbon Nation and Foul Play. The series and documentaries will feature on MContent’s Watch2Earn platform and fully tokenised collaborative content ecosystem with the purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the world.
MContent’s original productions include documentaries and series such as Beirut After the Blast, Blockchain Life, Web3 Wonderland, metaverse dating show Game Of Love, Qatar Before Kickoff and F1 fan documentary Pit2Paddock.
“It has been great working with allrites and their CaaS system which helps us reach the scale of catalogue we require as quickly as possible,” commented Phil McKenzie, chief content officer at MContent. “This quality content will sit alongside the many titles we are acquiring and originals we are commissioning and producing in house”.
Added allrites chief content officer Natalie Morley: “[We are] pleased to announce our partnership with MContent, through our innovative Content as a Service model allrites CaaS. We are providing MContent with film and TV content from our 100K+ hours of content library through a monthly subscription fee while providing the flexibility to change the selection of content and rotate in new titles and looking forward to this fruitful collaboration covering a broad variety of genres and formats from all over the world."
