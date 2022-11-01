Rakuten Viki has announced a partnership with Chinese online video platform Tencent Video to bring an array of popular and new Chinese dramas to its streaming platform.
The global premier over-the-top (OTT) destination for Asian entertainment offers dramas, variety shows, films, awards shows and Viki Originals translated into over 15 languages for a community of more than 55 million fans in over 190 countries.
The partnership is designed to give global audiences outside of China visibility of Tencent Video’s premium line-up of Chinese dramas, but also to expand further Rakuten Viki’s offerings within this category. Effective immediately, Rakuten Viki will feature a Tencent Video x WeTV branded hub where fans can view the collection all in one place.
At launch, the Tencent Video x WeTV hub will feature more than 70 Chinese dramas with more expected to be added in the coming months. You Are My Glory, A Dream of Splendor, and The Oath of Love are several of the series that Rakuten Viki users will be able to find at launch. Newer and highly anticipated Chinese drama debuts will also be available on Rakuten Viki.
“Tencent’s extensive library of high-quality Chinese dramas make them a leader in the Asian content space said Rakuten Viki chief content officer Sarah Kim commenting on the deal. “Through this partnership, we’re bringing a treasure trove of programming to our platform that will offer our users some of the hottest Chinese content all in one place.”
Added Tencent Video vice president Jeff Han: “Rakuten Viki has millions of highly engaged users across the globe who are big fans of Chinese and Asian content. This makes them a perfect partner in expanding our reach to new global audiences so viewers can get familiar with and immerse themselves in titles from our extensive library.”
