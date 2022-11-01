Looking to deliver coverage from Korea, Thailand and Vietnam - from sites ranging from mountains 10,000 feet above sea level to boats at sea - Japanese broadcaster Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) has deployed video production tech from TVU Networks.
The Osaka-based company is affiliated with news network giant TBS and its news network JNN. Its new video transmission system includes using multiple TVU One mobile transmitters and transceivers for domestic and overseas live news and sports coverage.
TVU One supports H.265/HEVC encoding with TVU proprietary IS+ (Inverse StatMux+) technology that enables stable IP transmission at higher bit rates with sub-second latency. The TVU one has embedded 5G modems with 4K/HDR support.
“We’ve been very impressed with the ease of remote operation,” said an MBS spokesperson commenting on the deployment. “Our on-site camera crew just turns the power on, and the rest of the production is done from headquarters. Our reporters can be travelling to and transmitting from anywhere, and we don’t need them behind a desk at a studio to deliver our coverage reliably. The quick start up time, convenience and high-quality transmission were the decisive factors in our selection of the TVU ecosystem.”
Tokyo-based video equipment dealer Star Communications KK provided support to MBS.
