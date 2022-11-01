Documentary and factual distribution firm Espresso Media International has inked a new content deal with Canal + France, supplying 12 hours of documentary content across new premium channels Canal+ Docs, Planete+ Crime and Planete+.
The cross-platform package includes extreme sports documentary American Daredevil, which will make its French premiere on Canal + Docs. Also airing on Foxtel, VGTV and TV2, the feature doc traces the life and tragic death of 23-year-old adventurer Johnny Strange, the youngest person ever to summit the highest peak on all 7 continents.
For Canal + Docs and Planete + Crime, the broadcaster has also taken three-part true crime series Monster in the Shadows (3 x 45’). A Peacock Original, the series documents the investigation into the disappearance of Brittney Wood, and her mother’s search for the truth. Revealed through plot twists, the series uncovers the truth Brittney’s family was hiding when almost all her relatives were implicated in Alabama’s largest incestuous child sex ring.
The package concludes with History’s Greatest Warbirds, a 7 x 45’ series for history channel Planete+. Each episode brings a selection of military planes to life, exploring stories of classic military aircraft, racers and pioneers. The second season of the series will be available for international licensing in Q1 2023, with a third season also lined up for later in 2023.
“We are thrilled to be working with Canal+ Group on this package of premium documentary content, they truly are a terrific partner for international documentaries,” said Jess Reilly, head of sales and acquisitions at Espresso Media International commenting on the sales. “We are delighted that Canal + Docs will be the exclusive French partner for our best-selling Crime series Monster in the Shadows, and our edge-of-your-seat sports feature, American Daredevil.”
For Canal + Docs and Planete + Crime, the broadcaster has also taken three-part true crime series Monster in the Shadows (3 x 45’). A Peacock Original, the series documents the investigation into the disappearance of Brittney Wood, and her mother’s search for the truth. Revealed through plot twists, the series uncovers the truth Brittney’s family was hiding when almost all her relatives were implicated in Alabama’s largest incestuous child sex ring.
The package concludes with History’s Greatest Warbirds, a 7 x 45’ series for history channel Planete+. Each episode brings a selection of military planes to life, exploring stories of classic military aircraft, racers and pioneers. The second season of the series will be available for international licensing in Q1 2023, with a third season also lined up for later in 2023.
“We are thrilled to be working with Canal+ Group on this package of premium documentary content, they truly are a terrific partner for international documentaries,” said Jess Reilly, head of sales and acquisitions at Espresso Media International commenting on the sales. “We are delighted that Canal + Docs will be the exclusive French partner for our best-selling Crime series Monster in the Shadows, and our edge-of-your-seat sports feature, American Daredevil.”