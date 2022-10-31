



Global channel operator and content producer Insight TV's break dancing docu-series Breaking Beyond is to premiere on its global network of channels on 19 November reaching over 175 platforms in 54 countries.

Breaking will finally be featured as an Olympic discipline in 2024, solidifying its rise from the streets of New York to being a recognised world class sport. Breaking was first popularised in the 70s and was known as B-Boying. Since then it has developed into the global phenomenon we know today, with dancers battling each other in cyphers, that is people circling the breakers.



Described as a of a kind programme, follows six world class breakers across the globe and aims to show viewers the roots of breaking and the hip-hop culture that surrounds it. Viewers are taken on a journey around the world to experience the culture of the breakers and communities within global cities including New York City, São Paulo, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Rotterdam.



The six famous breakdancing athletes from all corners of the world are said to make each episode special. Shigekix is a world champion from Japan and will be joined by fellow world champion athlete, B-Boy Junior from France.



The series also features other Red Bull athletes, three-time Red Bull BC One B-boy Champion, Menno, two-time Red Bull BC One B-Girl Champion, Kastet, 2021 Red Bull BC One B-girl Champion, Logistx, and 2010 Red Bull BC One B-Boy Champion, Neguin as they break, pop, and dance their way to the top.