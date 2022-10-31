Just as the season one finale of the acclaimed original drama was airing, Lionsgate+ has revealed that The Serpent Queen will return for an eight-episode second season on the streaming platform.
Describes as an historical drama with an edge, The Serpent Queen puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton), who against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The series begins when 14-year-old, orphaned Catherine marries into the 16th-century French court. With her future uncertain, she must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.
The series is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda and is from writer and executive producer Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). The series is executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). The series is produced for Lionsgate+ by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.
The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected,” said Kathryn Busby, president, original programming of Lionsgate+ parent Starz. “Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production. We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”
