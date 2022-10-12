B2B managed services OTT platform provider Magine Pro has stepped into the LATAM market by entering an agreement with Colombian OTT service America Play Go, who will serve content and productions for the Ibero-American market.
America Play Go service offers audiences access to incredible independent Colombian and Latin American content, including series, movies, documentaries, dramas, anime, concerts, events and linear channels. The new service enables underrepresented professional content creators and independent productions to find and serve their audiences through a trusted and reliable streaming platform.
The new service is currently scheduled to launch at the end of the year and will initially offer video-on-demand content to the Ibero-American market. Linear channels are set to follow shortly.
"We are enthusiastic about working with Magine Pro as an end-to-end technology provider," commented Luis Carlos Rojas Mantilla, CEO of America Play Go. “It is great to work with the experienced Swedish company and their team, and we hope to inspire Ibero-American audiences and gain an important market share in the years to come.”
"We are delighted to take this new step into the LATAM market with Mr Rojas and his exciting new service America Play Go and look forward to the coming launch," added Magine Pro CEO, Matthew Wilkinson. "This will be followed by other launches in the LATAM region where we see a great potential for our streaming platform."
