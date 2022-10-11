Having seen total viewing time on its linear channels grow nearly 165% yearly, advertising video-on-demand service Tubi has revealed that it has expanded its linear FAST Channel offering to now feature over 200 live sports, entertainment and local and national news channels.
Recently added channels over the last month include local Scripps news stations and entertainment channels from Lionsgate, FilmRise and Cinedigm.
Hitting the FAST Channel milestone also comes on the heels of its recently launched and exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST Channel that joins other popular services including Gordon Ramsay, ION, The Masked Singer, VICE, TMZ, Game Show Central, Tubi Originals and more.
With the recently added Scripps channels, news on Tubi now features over 100 local station feeds across nearly 60 designated market areas (DMAs). These include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas alongside stations from Tegna, CMG, NBC and ABC. Newly added Scripps channels include local stations in Indianapolis, Baltimore, Tulsa, Omaha, Tucson, Fort Myers, Buffalo, and Las Vegas.
“In just two short years, our FAST Channel offering has evolved into a robust and popular pipeline of viewing options across news, sports, and entertainment,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We’re excited to continue delivering a best-in-class streaming experience that combines our massive on-demand library with a large ‘lean-back’ curation of linear channels.”
