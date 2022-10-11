Enabling the broadcaster to generate ‘significant’ OPEX satellite capacity saving by merging DTT with its existing DTH distribution, media delivery solutions firm Enensys Technologies has delivered a complete upgrade of the CANAL + International EasyTV service in Africa.
The operation consisted of migrating the existing DVB-T2 network in Africa from a standard DVB-T2/T2MI over C-band delivery towards an OneBeam DVB-SIS over Ku-band delivery. Using this DTH platform is designed to ensure a strong DTT signal distribution not impacted by 5G interferences is. Enensys OneBeam DVB-SIS also allows for DVB T2 SFN Network operation and centralised regionalisation which sees different content per country.
The solution supplied includes a fully redundant OneBeam DVB-T2 distribution system that has enabled CANAL + International to make use of their existing satellite DTH system to feed the broadcaster’s existing and new DTT transmitters throughout equatorial African countries. The set up is also claimed to offer ‘seamless’ switching between main and backup feeds and probes for monitoring transmitter sites such as satellite inputs and terrestrial outputs.
The first phase started with Guinea-Conakry before being extended to major cities throughout several equatorial African countries (DRC, Congo, Ivory Coast & Cameroon).
The system was supplied through AUCOM, the Sub-Saharan systems integrator and business partner of Enensys, after testing by CANAL + International teams.
The first phase of the project started with Guinea-Conakry before being extended to major cities throughout several equatorial African countries such as the DRC, Congo, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.
Commenting on the project, Cedric Vialle, VP Broadcast & Set top box solution at CANAL + International said “we are pleased to use this OneBeam solution by ENENSYS that has enabled us to adapt our DTH distribution to a DVB-T2 transport to our DTT transmitters efficiently. We also have been looking for an integrated monitoring solution that will help us in the maintenance and operation of all our Broadcast transmission and we are satisfied that the EdgeProbe solution meets this requirement.”
