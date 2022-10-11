Just days after its parent body was revealed as the subject of acquisition from Banijay Group, Beyond Rights has announced Tara Gaule as its new VP of sales, covering France, CEE, the Middle East and Africa.
Over the course of her career, Gaule has worked for several other leading television and film distributors including DRG and Handmade Films International. She joins Beyond from BBC Studios, where she has spent the past six years licensing unscripted, scripted and kids’ content to a wide range of territories. Prior to that she worked for formats business Small World IFT and spent four years as VP of sales at Zodiak Rights.
“We are excited to welcome Tara to the team today and are delighted she will be with us at MIPCOM next week. Not only does it provide a timely opportunity to meet our clients face to face, but it’s also a wonderful way to quickly get to know the team,” said Beyond Rights head of sales Sarah Bickley commenting on the appointment. “Tara’s experience across unscripted, formats and kids perfectly reflects the current focus points for our business, with our new MIPCOM slate featuring great new content from each of these genres. With her expertise and deep knowledge of key markets such as France, she is well placed to make an immediate and important contribution to the team”.
For her part, Gaule added: “Beyond Rights’ size, catalogue and ambition – and the fact that it is part of an evolving international group - are all very appealing factors for the next stage of my career and I am excited to be joining the business at this time.”
