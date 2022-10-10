Sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV has added more sports to its locker through a new carriage agreement with US regional sports network (RSN) Altitude Sports that will expand TV coverage of Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (NHL) and Denver Nuggets (NBA).
Seen in a 10-state territory, Altitude Sports is the television network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, and Colorado Rapids. Altitude Sports broadcasts University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and lacrosse), the Air Force Academy (football, basketball, and hockey), as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming.
The deal will see Altitude Sports available to FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states just ahead of the 2022-2023 NHL and NBA seasons. FuboTVwill stream Altitude Sports’ coverage of the Denver Nuggets (74 regular season games), the Colorado Avalanche (69 regular season games) and the Colorado Mammoth (NLL).
The addition of Altitude Sports strengthens FuboTV’s sports offering which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually, many streaming in 4K, and more than a dozen US regional sports networks in its base package. The agreement also increases FuboTV’s local coverage in Colorado, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more. In addition to sports, FuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.
“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” commented FuboTV senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition Todd Mathers. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”
“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” added Matt Hutchings, president and CEO of KSE Media Ventures. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.”
The deal will see Altitude Sports available to FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states just ahead of the 2022-2023 NHL and NBA seasons. FuboTVwill stream Altitude Sports’ coverage of the Denver Nuggets (74 regular season games), the Colorado Avalanche (69 regular season games) and the Colorado Mammoth (NLL).
The addition of Altitude Sports strengthens FuboTV’s sports offering which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually, many streaming in 4K, and more than a dozen US regional sports networks in its base package. The agreement also increases FuboTV’s local coverage in Colorado, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs-Pueblo, alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more. In addition to sports, FuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.
“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” commented FuboTV senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition Todd Mathers. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”
“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” added Matt Hutchings, president and CEO of KSE Media Ventures. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.”