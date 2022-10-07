In a further expansion of its partnership with the American online TV service, premier streaming company Cinedigm has launched RetroCrush, one of its top-performing FAST channels, on Sling TV.
RetroCrush is dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, tapping into enthusiastic and passionate viewers of the genre. Offering a range of classic anime TV and movies, the RetroCrush line-up currently includes more than 100 series and 40 features.
RetroCrush joins thirteen other Cinedigm channels already available on Sling. These include Bloody Disgusting TV, #1 premium horror content platform, The Bob Ross Channel, offering The Joy of Painting; go-to stand-up comedy destination Comedy Dynamics; Realmadrid TV, dedicated to one of sport’s most recognised brands; family favourite Dove Channel; pop culture powerhouse CONtv; documentary destination Docurama; as well as The Only Way is Essex, MyTime TV, The Elvis Presley Channel, So…Real, Film Detective and Lonestar.
“The expansion of our partnership with Sling TV embraces Cinedigm’s mission to bring its channels to the widest enthusiast audiences possible,” said John Stack, Cinedigm senior director, business development. “In turn, Sling will provide the opportunity for a passionate fan base to immerse itself in best-in-breed classic anime content it won’t find elsewhere with the addition of RetroCrush.”
