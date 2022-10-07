Manish Pandey's production company Jiva Maya has revealed subscription video-on-demand firms DAZN, discovery+ and Star+ as the first its global broadcast and digital partners for documentary series Lucky!, the story of Formula 1 as told by founder Bernie Ecclestone.
Written and directed by Pandey, Lucky! is the intensely personal story of the controversial yet hugely successful figure as he realises his vision to create and develop a sport to rival the football World Cup and the Olympics. Now 91 years old, he has remained an enigma, but he was extensively filmed at his homes in Gstaad and Ibiza during the Covid-19 lockdown, revealing his life story and the story of the birth, growth and the phenomenal success of Formula 1.
Global sports streaming service DAZN has acquired rights to the series for its platforms in Japan, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy while global streaming service discovery+ will launch Lucky! in the UK & Ireland. Star+, the general entertainment and sports streaming service, has acquired the rights to stream the series exclusively in Latin America (including Mexico and Brazil).
Pandey’s 2010 production Senna about legendary Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna won many awards, including two BAFTA’s, The Sundance Film Festival’s Audience Award and was, financially, one of the most successful British documentaries ever. He also produced Amazon Prime’s Grand Prix Driver and directed and produced Heroes.
“Lucky! is a series I have been writing and researching all my life. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Bernie and tell the story of a genius showman and unrivalled businessman who created a sports franchise single-handedly, something that will probably never be done again," he remarked.
“In his 70 years in the sport, he dealt with public figures from Mandela to Blair, and with drivers from Fangio to Senna to Hamilton to Verstappen. Our key broadcast partners, DAZN, discovery+ and Star+, have been incredibly supportive and I look forward to working with each of them to make the series a success in their individual markets.”
The SVOD partners will premiere the series in their individual territories in December 2022.
